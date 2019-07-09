Issa Rae continues to build on her super-producer legacy as she partners with Robin Thede to executive producer HBO's new series, A Black Lady Sketch Show. The show stars a handful of notable funny women in the industry: Thede, Quinta Brunson, Gabrielle Dennis, and Ashley Nicole Black.

The nearly-two-minute trailer shows clips of hilarious moments that will be featured on the show with a star-studded list of celebrity guests. Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Loretta Divine, Amber Riley, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Rowland, Deon Cole, Lena Waithe, Yvette Nicole Brown, and of course, Issa Rae, will all lend their funny moments to A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Get ready for sketches including a support group for "bad b*tches" (definitely not basic), a revision of the classic hit show 227, a group of friends who get a little over-enthusiastic about hiking, and fights breaking out at church. According to Variety, the show is written by, directed by, and stars black women. Fans have already exploded on social media with excitement for a new sketch comedy show to toss its hat into the game. It doesn't look like this will have a live studio audience, but there are still those who hope for the Saturday Night Live, MadTV stylings to pull through. If not, no one is mad if they create their own, successful lane.

A Black Lady Sketch Show premieres on HBO on August 2.