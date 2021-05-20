In 2002, Friends was the number one sitcom on television. The story of six young adults learning how to navigate work, relationships, and of course, friends, was a sensation with audiences of all ages. The show became the career-defining launchpad for many stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc.

About twenty years later, the show still holds its reign as one of the most well-known sitcoms. HBO claimed Friends was the most-watched show on HBO Max Streaming in July 2020, but actual viewership numbers were not disclosed.

In February 2020, the cast announced a reunion special that would take us all down memory lane. Fans responded with excitement, happy to have any look at the former cast mates back together again.

Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images

The six ended up reuniting at the original set at Warner Bros. Studio, recreating iconic scenes and doing table reads. The two-minute trailer, which just arrived today following a teaser clip, bounces between clips of warm hugs and sweet sentiments, to lighter moments of the cast laughing about memories they made over two decades ago.

Another portion of the special will include a James Corden interview with the Friends actors, which has mixed reviews from fans on social media so far. Some expressed the wish for a reunion without an interview format, as HBO Max’s similar 2020 Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion only involved the cast.

Special guests include other minor characters from the series, such as Reese Witherspoon who played the role of Jill Greene. Celebrity Friends fans such as Justin Bieber, David Beckham, and Mindy Kaling are also expected to make an appearance.

Friends: The Reunion will be available to stream on HBO Max on May 27. Check out the new trailer below, and let us know if this is something you'll be tuning on for, or glossing right over.

[via]