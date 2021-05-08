Game of Thrones concluded its eight-year run on HBO in 2019. The insatiably popular television series based on the bestselling book series by George R.R. Martin went on to win the most Primetime Emmy Awards by a drama series of all time. The series attracted record viewership for the network and has a very broad and active international fan base.

Named as one of the best television series of all time, the final season of the series notably received significant backlash for its reduced length and what many considered a disappointing conclusion. Luckily for fans, an upcoming prequel to the series titled House of the Dragon is set to arrive sometime in 2022. In the meantime, HBO has just offered the first look at what to expect in the series.

HBO released the photos of the series earlier this week showing off the new characters fans will encounter once the show finally debuts. Beginning production back in April, this series will be based on Martin's book Fire & Blood.

The new series is going to be set 300 years or so before the events of the original show, focusing on the House of Targaryen. The storyline centers around Daenerys Targaryen's ancestors Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, members of the Targaryen House that rules over Westeros.

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith portray the Targaryen royals and are pictured in some of the released images. Steve Toussaint is pictured in another photo in his role as the experienced sailor and fighter Lord Corlys Velaryon also known as 'The Sea Snake'. The last image presents the character Alice Hightower, played by Olivia Cooke and acknowledged by the author as “the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms.”

Rhys Ifans will play her father Otto Hightower. House of the Dragon is set to be released sometime in 2022.

[via]