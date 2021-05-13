After being delayed due to Covid last year just like everything else in this world, the long awaited Friends: The Reunion special finally has a release date. On Thursday, HBO Max released the first teaser for the special, revealing its release date in the process, May 27.

Friends/ Getty Images

The “real-life unscripted celebration” of the beloved show stars the main cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, as themselves. In addition, The Reunion will feature a slew of guest appearances like BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things," Lisa Kudrow recently said about the special. "I pre-shot something for it already so we're definitely doing it because I already shot a little something,"

Friends: The Reunion premieres May 27 on HBO Max. Watch a special teaser (below) and let us know if you will you be tuning in to watch it on May 27th?

[Via]