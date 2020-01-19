HBO Max has greenlit an animated series titled Aquaman: King of Atlantis, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The announcement was made during the 2020 Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday. Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be a three-part mini-series with each episode following a different story from Aquaman's adventures.

Entertainment Weekly says the synopsis for the first episode reads, “He’s got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!”

The mini-series will be executive produced by James Wan, who directed 2018's Aquaman. Victor Courtright and Marly Halpern-Grase will serve as showrunners.

Neither the cast nor the premiere date have been announced for Aquaman: King of Atlantis.

HBO Max is expected to release in May. In addition to Aquaman: King of Atlantis, the streaming service will include all HBO shows and films, as well as a number of other popular series' such as Friends, South Park, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and more.