With an impressive roster of releases, HBO is hoping to kick off the decade strong with their release schedule for January 2020.

Top of the TV list is season 10 of Larry David's critically acclaimed Curb Your Enthusiasm. The comedy series has aired sporadically since 2009, with seasons in 2011, 2017 and now, 2020. Respected for its impressive cast of guest stars, Curb will feature appearances from Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Kaitlin Olson, and more for season 10.

As for movies, there are a number of exciting additions. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum will be added on January 11th. The movie released in theaters back in May and was met with strong praise and critics and fans alike. Shutter Island, Scary Movie 3, and Les Miserables are all among to films that will debut to start the new year.

Check out the full list of releases below, as reported by Mashable.

Movies

American Animals (1/1)

Another Stakeout (1/1)

Arthur (1/1)

Arthur 2: On the Rocks (1/1)

Breakthrough (1/2)

Casi famoso (aka Almost Famous) (1/1)

Cat People (1/1)

College (1/1)

Fast Five (Extended Version) (1/1)

Filly Brown (1/1)

Galaxy of Terror (1/1)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (1/18)

Head Office (1/1)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (1/11)

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (1/1)

Les Miserables (1/1)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (1/1)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1/1)

Niña errante (aka Wandering Girl) (1/3)

Odd Jobs (1/1)

Rock the Kasbah (1/1)

Scary Movie 3 (1/1)

Seventh Son (1/1)

Shutter Island (1/1)

Spanglish (1/1)

Stakeout (1/1)

Sweet Dreams (1/1)

Switch (1/1)

Teeth (1/1)

Tejano (1/17)

The Aftermath (1/4)

The Curse of La Llorona (1/25

The Hitcher (1/1)

The Little Stranger (1/7)

The Odd Couple II (1/1)

The Russia House (1/1)

The Shooting (1/1)

The Thing About My Folks (1/1)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1/1)

Tolkien (1/5)

Vaca (1/1)

TV

Avenue 5, Series Premiere (1/19)

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Premiere (1/19)

Mamon, Series Premiere (1/6)

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 18 Premiere (1/18)

The New Pope, Series Premiere (1/13)

The Outsider, Series Premiere (1/12)