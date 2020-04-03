You may have your Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription on lock, or else, you have a friend's password, so it's all good. But the big question is, do you have HBO's streaming service? Certainly fewer and far between people do. HBO shows have a certain cache to them, and it goes without saying, that everything they release is on point. It also goes without saying that all the HBO shows will never be found on Netflix.

In our collective time of need though, HBO is giving us some good news: they will be giving over 500 hours of TV content for us to stream freely during the COVID-19 pandemic. We could all use some cheering up right now, whether that comes by way of Tony Soprano's mischievous smile or perhaps by way of Omar's gay, gun-toting antics, you'll be able to find your fix on HBO.

Starting on Friday, April 3, HBO will be making shows such as The Sopranos, The Wire,Veep, Succession, Six Feet Under, True Blood, Silicon Valley and more free to stream via the HBO Go app or HBO Now. For whatever reason, Game of Thrones is not included in this free-for-all. However, there will be 20 movies under HBO included in the free-to-stream package (Pokémon Detective Pikachu and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” among them), as well as 10 of HBO documentaries, including the new McMillions.

You will be able to stream all these titles starting on April 3 by simply downloading the HBO Go or HBO Now apps, or heading to their desktop counterparts.

Peep the full list of content you'll be able to stream for free below.

Full Series

1. Ballers (5 Seasons)

2. Barry (2 Seasons)

3. Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

4. Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

5. The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

6. Succession (2 Seasons)

7. True Blood (7 Seasons)

8. Veep (7 Seasons)

9. The Wire (5 Seasons)

Warner Bros. Movies

1. Arthur

2. Arthur 2: On the Rocks

3. Blinded By the Light

4. The Bridges of Madison County

5. Crazy, Stupid, Love

6. Empire of the Sun

7. Forget Paris

8. Happy Feet Two

9. Isn’t It Romantic?

10. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

11. Midnight Special

12. My Dog Skip

13. Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

14. Pan

15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

16. Red Riding Hood

17. Smallfoot

18. Storks

19. Sucker Punch

20. Unknown

Docuseries and Documentaries

1. The Apollo

2. The Case Against Adnan Syed

3. Elvis Presley: The Searcher

4. I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

5. The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

6. Jane Fonda in Five Acts

7. McMillion$

8. True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

9. United Skates

10. We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

[via]