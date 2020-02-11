Bong Joon-ho's Parasite film made history at last night's Oscar Awards when it became the first foreign-language movie to win Best Picture. The South Korean filmmaker jumped on stage to accept each of his four awards (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film) clearly taken back by his own accomplishments and at one point showing love to Martin Scorsese for inspiring his film endeavors.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Collider now reports that HBO is in early developments of turning the film into a series for the network. While details are on the low, the publication reports that Mark Ruffalo is being eyed to star in the television rendition. Bong will be teaming with Adam McKay on the series to produce five or six episodes. The publication reached out to the network for a statement. “The HBO limited series inspired by Parasite is in the early stages of development, and to speculate on any characters or casting is wildly premature," they responded.

“I had all these key ideas accumulated from when I started writing the script," Bong said of the series. "I just couldn’t include all those ideas in the two-hour running time of the film, so they’re all stored in my iPad and my goal with this limited series is to create a six-hour-long film.”