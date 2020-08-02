HBO has finally dropped a teaser for the captivating docuseries about the alleged NXIVM sex cult. The Vow was first announced back in April.

The Vow, which is set to premiere in August on the network, is a true-crime docuseries revolving around the NXIVM cult, its leader Keith Raniere, and former Smallville star Alison Mack’s involvement with the group. Mack recently pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts including sex trafficking and trafficking conspiracy. The group is focused on self-improvement, which is alleged to be a front for more illicit activities. The case is particularly bizarre in that Mack confessed to numerous cult-like rituals, like trying to recruit Harry Potter star Emma Watson and coining the group’s “slave” branding ritual. Co-stars of the actress described her as a warm, sweet, and exceptionally bright person, so her ties to sex slavery and human trafficking were baffling to many.

Allison Mack arrives at court over sex trafficking charges - Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer will helm the project as it takes a deep, nuanced look at experiences of NXIVM members, spotlighting their universal desire for personal growth. The docuseries will provide a closer look at Raniere, who was convicted in June 2019, the group’s founder and leader responsible for their transition from a self-help group to an abusive sex cult. Check out the trailer below.

The Vow premieres August 23rd on HBO. Will you be tuning in? Let us know!

[via]