Despite the fact that Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ withdrew themselves from affiliation with On The Record, the documentary detailing the sexual assault accusations brought up on Russell Simmons, the film has had moderate success already. The troubling documentary received multiple standing ovations at this year's Sundance Film Festival and has officially found a home in partnership with the premium cable network, HBO Max this past Monday (Feb. 3).

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

HBO Max’s Head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey released a statement in support of On The Record documentary:

"The fierce determination of Drew Dixon and all the women who bravely chose to share their stories in ‘On the Record’ moved us profoundly. I’ve been impressed with Amy and Kirby’s work over the years covering this complex subject matter, and look forward to this film finding the widest possible audience."

The film directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering reveals Drew Dixon's decision to come forward and publicly detail the alleged incident where she claims Russell Simmons forcibly raped her in his New York home while working as a music executive for the music mogul in 1995.

During an interview with CBS, Oprah Winfrey revealed that she didn't leave the doc behind due to pressure from Russell Simmons and his family but due to inconsistencies and new information about the allegations coming to light. However, Winfrey insisted she is not in support of the Def Jam Records co-founder stating:

"This is not a victory lap for him. I cannot be silenced by a Russell Simmons after all I’ve been through."

While Russell Simmons has received support from his associates and former-lovers, he's also vehemently denied all allegations against him.

With HBO Max willing to distribute the documentary, the masses will finally get to view On The Record for themselves in the near future. As of right now, HBO has not revealed an official premiere date for the documentary. Stick with HNHH as details unfold.