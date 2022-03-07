Kim Kardashian is being called a copycat, once again. It's no secret that the socialite has been accused of taking inspiration from others – usually Black women – for her content and products in the past, and now, Love & Hip Hop's Hazel-E has joined the long list of those who have thrown shade at KK.

If you tuned into the Balenciaga show that took place at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, you may have seen the mother of four's bold look, which saw her cover practically every inch of her curvy physique in yellow caution tape with the high fashion brand's logo emblazoned across it.





Kardashian certainly stood out among the crowd – which consisted of other famous faces like Salma Hayek, Lil Baby, Jayda Cheaves, A$AP Ferg, Alexa Demie, and Diplo – but what seemed like a unique OOTD may not be as original as we thought.

"TB to 2018 when @odaingerous dripped me in the [caution] tape for the ["What Are You Talkin Bout"] video shoot," Hazel captioned a video clip uploaded to her IG on Sunday, which shows off a bold yellow look of her own from several years ago. "Support your Black designers, their ideas can be high fashion brands' inspiration."

While some agree with the Cincinnati native's POV, others think that she's stirring up drama simply because it was Kim wearing the look. "She hadddd to say something cuz Kim wore it but babyyyyyy KIM KARDASHIAN ON A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT LEVEL AND DOESN'T KNOW A HAZEL," one person commented.

The last time Hazel-E made headlines on our site, she was discussing Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival tragedy, which she compared to some sort of "third eye initiation" – read more about that here, and watch Balenciaga's full Paris Fashion Week show, dedicated to Ukraine below.

