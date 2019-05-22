Hazel-E Releases City Girls, Lil Yachty Diss Track "Add It Up" As Conflict Escalates

A few weeks ago, former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Hazel-E accused City Girls of ripping off her 2017 single "Actin' Up" to create their 2018 breakout hit "Act Up." The rapper was on Instagram Live as both tracks were played back to back, and before long the screen recording of the session made the rounds. Yung Miami fiercely defended the partially-Lil Yachty-penned "Act Up" and said no one stole anything from Hazel-E.

"We never heard a song by the ugly ass b*tch!!!!!" she wrote. "That surgery going to that hoe head!!!" Hazel-E uploaded a screenshot of her albums and songs on her Instagram page, captioning the photo by writing, "People be mad asf at the truth 🤷🏽‍♀️ @girlcodeinc it’s been my lifestyle. Periodt in my @citygirls voice." On Tuesday, the conflict continued to escalate after Hazel dropped her City Girls diss track "Actin Up." Hazel's good friend Joseline Hernandez, also known as the Puerto Rican princess from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, gave Hazel props for the song. This turned into an all-out Instagram war with Yung Miami who was suited up for a fight as the ladies calling each other every disgraceful name in the book.

Check out the diss that targets City Girls, Lil Yachty, and Quality Control and let us know your thoughts. G Herbo already gave Hazel his opinion when he commented, "Lol man this sh*t weak as hell On bro😭😭😭😭😭."

Quotable Lyrics

You don't know who you f*ckin wit

I'm sharp as some cutlery so cut the cameras b*tch

It's 4 a.m. in Abu Dhabi and I'm puffing Marley

From a Benz to a Porsche to a Maserati

Okay I took a step back when I f*cked wit Katt

But funny thing I got a ring and didn't give it back