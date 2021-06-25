On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Hawks surprised basketball fans yet again as they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hawks' improbable run has been the stuff of legend and they have a realistic shot of winning the title if they keep getting all-time-great performances from the likes of Trae Young.

While they may be up 1-0 in the series, it appears as though the Hawks are a bit upset about something. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, that something is Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw routine. This has been a problem throughout the playoffs and on occasion, Giannis has been called for taking too long to shoot. Now, the Hawks are claiming that Giannis is consistently taking longer than 10 seconds to get his shots off.

Elsa/Getty Images

"Because sources say the Atlanta Hawks are not happy that the league is continuing to look the other way on the matter in the Eastern Conference finals,” Amick explained. “In the Hawks’ Game 1 116-113 win over the Bucks on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo — by the Hawks’ internal count — ranged between 11.5 seconds and 13.3 seconds on his eight attempts but wasn’t whistled once.”

While these infractions aren't the biggest deal in the world, the rules are the rules and there are various players who just want to see Giannis get held accountable. In Game 2, it will be interesting to see if the refs decide to do anything.

Elsa/Getty Images

[Via]