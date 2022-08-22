Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn right now but it has been very hard for the Nets to get the right offer. After all, KD is a generational-type player and it is paramount that the Nets get the right return. If they don't get this trade right, they could be in for a rough future, and owner Joe Tsai understands just how important this moment is.

With that being said, there are plenty of teams throwing offers out there, hoping something lands. Teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Miami Heat have all made offers to the Nets, but none of them have been accepted. In fact, it seems like every team is quite far from what the Nets are looking to acquire.

Elsa/Getty Images

One of the teams that have thrown an offer out there is none other than the Atlanta Hawks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hawks have offered the Nets John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, and a single draft pick.

This is clearly not enough to acquire KD, as the Nets will want upwards of six first-round picks. At this point, it seems clear that the Hawks have the weakest offer of the entire bunch.

The KD trade sweepstakes remain under way, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.