Allen Crabbe, one of the newest member of the Atlanta Hawks, was reportedly arrested for DUI on Tuesday night while driving on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ sports, Crabbe, 27, was "straddling lanes" at around 11:30pm when cops pulled him over and suspected that he was drunk. Officers on the scene conducted a field sobriety test and determined that Crabbe was indeed under the influence. TMZ reports that Crabbe actually blew a .08, which is the legal limit in California, and he was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence.

Per TMZ:

We're told Crabbe couldn't have been more cooperative with police. He was taken to a nearby station where he was held for a few hours. We're told he's currently in the process of being released. We spoke to someone close to Crabbe who tells us he's in town to work with the Frederick K. C. Price III Christian School in South Central, where he's volunteered time and money over the years.

Crabbe was recently traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Hawks along with Brooklyn's No. 17 pick, and a lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick, in exchange for forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick. The move helped clear an additional $18 million in cap space for the Nets as they enter free agency.