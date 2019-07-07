For some reason, a Hawaiian man who was facing a potential life sentence for violently stabbing 3 people on the H-1 Freeway back in 2016, thought it would be a good idea to try to sway the courtroom by proceeding to paint his face black and compare his treatment to that of a black man's. I mean. According to Hawaii News Now, Mark Char was accused of a triple stabbing after a road rage incident. Although he testified during the trial that he acted in self-defense, one of the victims was said to have been stabbed five times and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Char faced his sentencing on Monday, where he showed up in typical orange prison uniform, and a black face painted on. A law enforcement source detailed that Char apparently had used a black-colored permanent marker to achieve his blackface look. At some point throughout the court proceeding, Char took to unleashing his anger at both the judge and his lawyer, delivering a three-minute long rant, in which he accused his court-appointed attorney of being "incompetent" and the "kangaroo court" of giving him an unfair trial. "Now this kangaroo court is trying to give me a life sentence for me trying to protect and defend myself against the attack from three guys ― in essence, treating me like a Black man,” Char very ignorantly said, rounding off his tirade with “so today, I’m going to be a Black man.” Sit down sir.

Char received condemnation from Judge Eddins, who said he was continuing “a pattern of disruptive behavior designed to undermine the administration of justice.” He also eventually sentenced Char to life in prison, but with the possibility of parole. Hmm... but he isn't black though??