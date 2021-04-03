Havoc is a legendary rapper and producer who will always be beloved in the New York hip-hop scene. As part of Mobb Deep, Havoc helped run the 90s alongside Prodigy, and to this day, fans can be found bumping their records and paying homage. Coming from New York, Havoc was a massive Knicks fan and he was right there to witness Patrick Ewing at the height of his career.

With this in mind, Havoc decided to team up with Ewing Athletics for a brand new collaboration on the Ewing Focus, which is a silhouette that debuted back in 1993. As you can see from the photos below, this model is black and white, with various references to Havoc throughout. For instance, the back heel has Ewing's number 33 while underneath, we can see Havoc's name. Havoc is also placed on the tongue, right underneath branding that says The Infamous. This is a must-cop pair for any Mobb Deep fan out there and if you're from New York, these will be near and dear to your heart.

If you are interested in getting yourself a pair, you can pre-order one now over at EwingAthletics.com for $150 USD. Pairs will be shipped throughout the month of April and you will be able to get a wide range of sizes from 5-16 men's.

Image via Ewing Athletics

Image via Ewing Athletics

Image via Ewing Athletics