Havoc & Dark Lo Drop One For The Streets With "Extreme Measures"

After setting the tone with the grimy single "Mob Tales," Dark Lo and Havoc have officially united for their new collaborative album Extreme Measures. By now, anybody familiar with either artist will likely have a decent idea what to expect from this one -- most succinctly, hard-hitting gangsta rap bars and dark, filthy production.

Complete with guest appearances from Styles P and Vado, Extreme Measures is primarily carried by the efforts of Dark Lo and Havoc -- with the latter spitting bars in addition to handling production across the board. Prior to the album's release, Havoc explained a bit of insight into what drove him to work with Dark Lo in the first place. "I’m very excited about my project with Lo," explains Havoc, speaking in a press release. "It’s been a minute since I worked with an artist that has such a gritty sound, and that appeals to me."

Though Dark Lo is currently looking at a lengthy prison sentence for witness intimidation, he's making sure to leave his fans with as much music as possible. In that department, Extreme Measures makes for a fitting sendoff, with eleven tracks to unpack. If you have any appreciation for street-heavy hip-hop, this one might be the gem you're looking for on this Friday afternoon. For those who have already taken the plunge -- where do you stand on Extreme Measures?