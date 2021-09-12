mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Haviah Mighty Runs It Up On "Tesla"

Aron A.
September 12, 2021 11:06
27 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Tesla
Haviah Mighty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Haviah Mighty is back with a brand new banger.


After securing the 2019 Polaris Music Prize with Thirteen, Haviah Mighty has been delivering banger after banger throughout 2021. The Toronto rapper came through this week with her latest release, "Tesla." Tackling 808-driven trap production -- produced by Haviah and Young Dreadz --  she showcases her lyrical aptitude with some A1 flexes about reaching new heights.

"One thing I've always worried about is being stagnant and only being recognized for the last thing that I've done, so maintaining this work ethic has to be a focal point for me," she said in a statement. "While much of this song talks about the things that I feel I’m on my way to achieving, some of which being those nice-to-have material things - for me, these things are symbolic of something more abstract - a lifestyle that I couldn't fathom prior."

Check the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Life look so different now
I'm booked and busy now
I'm approachin' the bigger sound
I'ma make the whole damn city proud

Haviah Mighty
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  27
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Haviah Mighty
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Haviah Mighty Runs It Up On "Tesla"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject