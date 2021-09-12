Haviah Mighty Runs It Up On "Tesla"

After securing the 2019 Polaris Music Prize with Thirteen, Haviah Mighty has been delivering banger after banger throughout 2021. The Toronto rapper came through this week with her latest release, "Tesla." Tackling 808-driven trap production -- produced by Haviah and Young Dreadz -- she showcases her lyrical aptitude with some A1 flexes about reaching new heights.

"One thing I've always worried about is being stagnant and only being recognized for the last thing that I've done, so maintaining this work ethic has to be a focal point for me," she said in a statement. "While much of this song talks about the things that I feel I’m on my way to achieving, some of which being those nice-to-have material things - for me, these things are symbolic of something more abstract - a lifestyle that I couldn't fathom prior."

Quotable Lyrics

Life look so different now

I'm booked and busy now

I'm approachin' the bigger sound

I'ma make the whole damn city proud

