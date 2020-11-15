Haviah Mighty Dissects The Root Of All Evil On "Atlantic"

Brampton's Haviah Mighty is back with a sleek new banger titled, "Atlantic." The latest single from Haviah marks her first of the year as she wraps up the visual cycle for her 2019 award-winning 13th Floor. Co-produced by Haviah and Mighty Pryce, the song is an in-depth exploration of the effects of capitalism; the title referencing the Atlantic Slave Trade that transported enslaved Africans to the Americas.

"'Cause they got trouble makin' rent/ and they gon' struggle with they tenant/ and they gon' run to taking bets/ They lost they'd be better off just sailing west," she raps viciously through the ominous production.

"This concept that we can't escape, is so disgusting, and the reason they say, 'money is the root of all evil’. Specifically, the Atlantic Ocean was used as a vessel of support for these wicked practices, at the expense of my Black ancestors. We were forced to come to the Americas to make this idea of value stronger, bigger, better, with very little benefit. Now we are the 'bottom of the barrel' in the Americas, a disposition I explore with the lyrics 'Never seen Atlanta, but we travel the Atlantic’," Haviah says of the song in a statement.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

But the soil stained flaming red

And grass cover it, buildings cover it

Got these mansions out in US cities

Probably mans under it, n***as under it

Feel me, fuck it, this a war zone

Coated with law and order

Silencing war is a taller order

