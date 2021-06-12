Haviah Mighty & Yizzy Drop A Drill Anthem With "Protest"

Haviah Mighty has never failed to stand out from the rest of the Canadian rap game. Her 2017 debut album, Flower City, found her embracing loud, bodacious, and aggressive trap sounds. Her sophomore record 13th Floor was much more introspective, lyrically charged, and racially aware. With her new release "Protest", featuring UK drill rapper Yizzy, shows Haviah Mighty reinventing her sound once again, though now continuing to focus on the themes that lyrically dominated 13th Floor.

"Protest" is driven by a simple, yet cold drill beat with a whopping 808 that glides through intermittent high-hat taps. Haviah Mighty moves seamlessly between an infectious whisper-like flow and casual flows that border just talking. With these inflections, she founds intimate throughout the track. When Yizzy comes in on the second leg of the track, his booming voice is contrasted heavily with Haviah Mighty's and he effectively stands out as well.

Lyrically, the track centers around Black trauma -- whether it be the experiences of Haviah Mighty in Canada or Yizzy in the UK. Haviah Mighty's hook details a police pat-down while she encourages others to protest for Black empowerment.

Wanna check out the track? Listen and watch the video below!

Quotable Lyrics:

I got the over the shoulder look pat down

A me dat the boi wan track down

Whole squad pulled up so they ran down

Locked door, so the door get ram down

They inside so my heart just sank down

Bright ass lights when they scan down

Warn my boy so I flag down