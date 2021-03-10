mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Haviah Mighty & TOBi Team Up On "Good On My Own Tonight"

Aron A.
March 10, 2021 13:21
Haviah Mighty and TOBi connect for a sleek banger titled, "Good On My Own Tonight."


Toronto artists Haviah Mighty and TOBi have been seeing much success in recent times. Even though they've discussed working with each other, it just hasn't happened until their latest collaboration, "Good On My Own Tonight." Serving as the latest offering from Haviah's recent string of releases, she and TOBi flex their lyricism over a haunting beat co-produced by Haviah and Mighty Prynce as they reflect on the necessity to put yourself first.

On creating the song, Haviah said, "TOBi and I had been talking about working on something for years, so we finally made it happen. We collaborated first on the Toronto Remix for his track 24, which inspired working together again on this project."

Check out Haviah Mighty and TOBi's "Good On My Own Tonight" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Look at this medal I wear it with pride
We go high we never decline
Pinot Noir I’m better with time
Know you gotta watch your back when the shots ain’t coming from behind enemy lines

