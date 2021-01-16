Haviah Mighty & Old Man Saxon Team Up On "Antisocial"

I'm telling you now, Haviah Mighty is going to be the one to look out for this year. The Toronto rapper has reached a lot of acclaim over the course of her career but her latest singles indicate that she's about to be coming at rappers necks all 2021. This week, she unleashed her first single of the year titled, "Antisocial" ft. Rhythm + Flow star Old Man Saxon.

"Antisocial was produced by Devontée, Weirdmahdi, and myself. I remember listening to the beat months ago, feeling really energized by the hard cuts and bouncy percussion," Haviah said in a statement." That energy within was bottled up as I sat on my bed, hanging out alone, socially distancing - something I spent a lot of time doing around the time I wrote this song. As I got comfortable and familiar with being alone, I focused on self-help and self-care. As someone who generally only felt comfortable on the go in the messy hustle and bustle that is life, this time of slowing down to better get to know myself was important."

Quotable Lyrics

I give the best of me, I know I’m not a sucker

It ain’t no flesh in me, I void it at the supper

I been lonely off the rip

DIY I learn it if I know I’m not equip