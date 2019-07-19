Born Hassan Kone to a Guinean mother and a Malian in Harlem, NY, Hass Irv, was sent to Africa as a child to be with family and tap into his roots. He moved back to Harlem at age 7, where he had to learn English and become acclimated to his birthplace, which led Hassy to seek an identity of his own.

After graduating high school, he tapped into sneaker reselling and music, influenced by Harlem's rich history of music culture and fashion. Hassy’s passion ultimately grew beyond college and he decided to record full-time to explore his talents. He developed a following swoon by bass-heavy, pseudo synth high energy vibes of his creations.

Hassy's trajectory landed him a feature with Rich The Kid on “Celine” and the ear of Pusha-T for 1800 Tequila’s “1800 Seconds” campaign. With the marriage of fashion and music that is hip hop culture, Hass Irv exudes the latter effortlessly and sets his sights on being one of the greats.

Check out the music video for Hass Irv's "IDK" below.