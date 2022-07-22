Hasim Rahman Jr., son of legendary heavyweight boxing champ Hasim Rahman, is scheduled as the next opponent for internet sensation Jake Paul's upoming boxing event. Rahman Jr. holds a professional record of 12-1, far more experienced than Paul's 5-0 professional record. Despite his impressive record, Rahman Jr. is the betting and public underdog going into his bout with Paul, opening at a +185 line. Despite all the doubters, Rahman Jr. took to the MMA Hour podcast to fire back at his doubters, including UFC president Dana White.



Mike Stobe/Getty Images

“I like to see the look on people’s faces afterward,” Rahman Jr. said. “Dana White’s not the only person. There’s a few people I can’t wait to see their face when I punish this kid, because they know better. Tim Bradley, Eddie Hearn, Dana White, they’re going to be like, ‘I knew it.’ But that’s not you said. Stand on what you said."

White had commented on the decision on Paul's side to pick Rahman Jr. as his next opponent, implying Rahman Jr. was an unqualified opponent.

When asked about the August 6 matchup, White pointed to professional boxer Kenzie Morrison’s knockout win over Rahman Jr. when they fought in April.

“He just got knocked out,” White said. “Why wouldn’t you go after the guy that knocked him out? That’s not the business I’m in. I’m in a different business than that. I’m in the tough fight business.”

Rahman Jr. responded to the loss, blaming poor preparation on the outcome of the bout.

“My last fight, I admittedly took my opponent lightly,” Rahman Jr. said. “I didn’t think Kenzie was as good as he was. I think if I hadn’t, we would have had a different result.”

“I think the work that I’ve put in and the work that I’m putting in is more than sufficient to get the job done,” Rahman Jr. said. “I don’t think he can match me skill for skill. His only hope is that I get tired and I fatigue in some way and he lands a big punch. But I don’t think he’s going to keep standing, I’m going to put these paws on him, and I don’t think Jake’s been in this amount of pain yet. I feel like it’s the catapult that I needed to get to a world title.”

Rahman Jr. was a former sparring partner of Paul's during the preparation for his previous fights, reportedly training with the Ohio native for $100 a round. Rahman Jr.'s father, Rahman Sr., was a dominate heavyweight champion in the 1990s and early 2000s, finishing his career with a 50-9-2 record.

