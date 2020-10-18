Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers say he is physically and mentally weak and he is likely to die in prison if he is not freed on bail. The disgraced movie mogul is attempting to appeal his Manhattan rape conviction.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“[Weinstein’s] physical and mental condition has so deteriorated, I do not think it’s an overstatement to say that if he is not released as part of this application, his chances of surviving in prison are rather low,” his lawyer, Barry Kamins, told Judge Angela Mazzarelli during a virtual hearing.

Kamins says Weinstein is suffering from diabetic retinopathy, coronary artery disease, and spinal stenosis. He is also in a wheelchair.

“The defendant is almost blind, and he’s not ambulatory, and he’s on 20 medications,” said Kamins.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence at Wende Correctional Facility. His lawyers have applied for a $2 million bail. Even if he is approved for the $2 million bail, he would have to be approved for another $5 million bail for his separate case in Los Angeles.

“He is not a man of any means at this point,” Kamins continued. “He has no money.” His lawyer suggested that his friends will pay the bail fee.

[Via]