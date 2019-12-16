Harvey Weinstein believes that all his great works have been forgotten.

Yeah, that'll happen when over 80 women come forward with accusations of sexual assault or harassment.

In a new interview with the New York Post, Weinstein has reportedly opened up about his biggest regrets with the whole sexual assault deal: removed focus from what he's actually done for women in film.

"I feel like the forgotten man," Weinstein declared. "I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first."

In January, Weinstein will stand trial for two of his alleged victims on charges of rape, predatory sexual assault, and criminal sexual acts. He has pled not guilty to all charges and is instead more focused on his this situation has affected his own life.

"It all got eviscerated because of what happened," Weinstein added. "My work has been forgotten."

The interview took place a day after Weinstein has three-hour surgery on his spine after sustaining a back injury in an August 17th car accident. initial reports suggested that Weinstein was faking the injury in order to earn sympathy during his ongoing trial. His attorney, Donna Rotunno, shot down the accusation earlier last week.

"Mr. Weinstein was in a serious car accident in August, which resulted in a concussion and has now necessitated the need for back surgery later this week," Rotunno said in a statement. "He has been using a walker to assist him as the back pain has increased. He wanted to leave the walker in the car, so it did not appear that he was looking for sympathy, as he is not. The press surrounding his physical condition is mean spirited and false."