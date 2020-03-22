Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus and is currently in isolation, according to the Niagara-Gazette, a local newspaper near Weinstein's current location at the Wende Correctional Facility outside Buffalo, NY.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

A New York State Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast that two inmates at Wende Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, but the source did not disclose their identities.

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesperson, told The Daily Beast on Sunday, “our team... has not heard anything like that yet," and did not confirm whether Weinstein was in isolation.

A law enforcement official confirmed to Deadline that Weinstein is in isolation, but said they “cannot comment on an individual’s medical record."

Apoxomently 40 inmates at Rikers Island have tested positive for the virus. The disgraced film mogul transferred from Rikers to Wende Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

New York has grown into the most dangerous state in the country regarding the spread of the Coronavirus. As of Sunday morning, New York City had 9,654 confirmed cases of the virus. Even while most businesses are closed, restaurants are take-out only, and people are encouraged to stay inside, many New Yorkers are still ignoring the city's pleas.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11.