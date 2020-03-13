After receiving the breaking news that Harvey Weinstein would be serving 23 years of jail time for the assault and rape charges which he was convicted of in February, we learned that he was transported to a hospital instead of back into custody. This follows a series of health complications that have been plaguing Weinstein's time in court. In December, Weinstein underwent back surgery as a corrective measure for a car accident that took place earlier in the year. Weinstein told police that he swerved off the road to avoid hitting a deer. On March 4th, Weinstein underwent an angioplasty procedure, so doctors could insert a surgical balloon into a clogged heart vessel to improve blood flow.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer said in a statement that the decision to take Harvey Weinstein to Bellevue Hospital in New York, instead of back to Rikers Island, was to ensure his safety and good health. Engelmayer credited the NYC Department of Corrections for the "level of care and attention" that they are showing regarding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition. It is reported that Weinstein was taken to the hospital to check on his ongoing heart problems and possible complications related to his back surgery. He was treated overnight and has since been transported back to Rikers. He is to be housed in the North Infirmary Command and is being supervised closely.

