The Harvey Weinstein scandal has been one of the major headlines in Hollywood for the last couple of years, kicking off the #MeToo movement before, yesterday, a sigh of relief was breathed by some of his accusers when the film producer was found guilty of third-degree rape and a felony sex crime. The same jury that found him guilty on those counts acquitted him of the other charges that would have forced him to serve a life sentence in prison. Not even twenty-four hours have passed and Harvey Weinstein seemingly cannot handle the pressure, being rushed to the hospital with chest pains and heart palpitations.



Kena Betancur/Getty Images

As per a report by CNN, the disgraced film mogul was being transported to Rikers Island in an ambulance after his conviction before it was rerouted to Bellevue Hospital. Weinstein was reportedly suffering from chest pains, heart palpitations, and high blood pressure. He was admitted last night and, this morning, he was reportedly still in the hospital's prison ward. Once he is released, he will be brought to Rikers.

With his conviction yesterday, Weinstein is facing a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of over twenty. He will be sentenced on March 11. We will keep you updated on all further developments in this case.