Harvey Weinstein is (unfortunately) "doing well" in isolation, according to sources, after he was diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday following a stint at Rikers Island. It is believed that the convicted rapist and disgraced film producer contracted the virus during his brief stay at the notorious NYC prison, where he was kept in quarantine for a few days before getting transferred upstate last Wednesday. He was then tested at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, and found to be carrying the virus. He is currently in isolation and, according to sources, “is breathing on his own." He has not shown any of the main symptoms of the respiratory virus.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 68-year-old is currently serving a 23-year-sentence for sexually assaulting a TV and film production assistant and raping an aspiring actress. He was convicted of one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree. He received his sentence on March 11th, and was rushed to the hospital shortly after due to "chest pains." It was then that he was first tested for coronavirus at Bellevue Hospital, the results for which came back negative at the time. He was then transferred to Rikers Island last Monday, after which he tested positive for the virus.

