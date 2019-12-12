After years of legal woes & public scrutiny, Harvey Weinstein has reached a tentative settlement with his alleged accusers. The New York Times reports that Weinstein and the board of the Weinstein Company have reached a $25 million settlement agreement with dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims. Ironically, Harvey won't have to admit to any wrongdoing or pay his accusers himself if the settlement goes through.

As of now, more than 30 actresses and former employees of Weinstein and the Weinstein Company have given the okay to the agreement. The tentative settlement will have to be approved in court and get a final agreement from all parties involved. The payout will reportedly be part of a $47 million settlement, which will be paid for by insurance companies that represent his former studio, not Harvey himself.

Katherine Kendall, who accused the producer of chasing her nude around his New York apartment in 1993, said she isn't entirely happy with the settlement. "I don't love it, but I don't know how to go after him," she said. "I don't know what I can really do." Sexual harassment lawyer Genie Harrison, who represents some of the accusers, added, "I don't think there's a markedly better deal to be made. We have really, truly done the best we can under the circumstances."

In total, eighteen of the victims would split $6.2 million, while $18.5 million would be put to the side for anyone still part of a class-action case against Weinstein. A court-appointed monitor will divy out the payments based on the severity of the alleged harm he inflicted.

Weinstein is currently scheduled to be tried in court on January 6th over sexual assault charges leveled against him by two other women. We'll keep you posted moving forward. Below, is footage from today's court hearing where Harvey showed up using a walker.

[Via]