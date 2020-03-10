Harvey Weinstein has been going through it after being convicted of rape and felony sex crime last month, including a heart surgery that he recently returned from last week. Now it's being reported that his situation isn't getting better in the least bit right about now after taking a fall while trying to navigate on Rikers Island without his walker.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Looking all types of decrepit in the photo above while heading into court for deliberations on February 24, Weinstein is apparently feeling even worse now than he looked back then according to a recent report from Page Six. "He’s miserable but trying to be optimistic as best he can," said his spokesman Juda Engelmayer, further adding "He has had a lot of time to think about his life and be humbled, but he thinks it’s going to be a long, uphill battle from here." What made things particularly worse was the incident that happened this past Saturday, which according to Engelmayer involved Harvey falling on his head so hard that he thinks he might even have a concussion. "His head has been pounding since yesterday," Engelmayer confirmed. For some reason, we're finding it a bit hard to feel bad for ol' Humpty Dumpty over there.

Harvey Weinstein is set to officially be sentenced this Wednesday (March 11), and he faces up to 29 years in prison.