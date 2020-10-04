On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein was being charged with six additional counts of forcible sexual assault.

Weinstein is accused of raping two more women, adding to the five sex crime charges he's already facing in Los Angeles County.

"I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward," Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement about the amended criminal complaint against Weinstein.

Weinstein is currently locked up in a maximum security prison in New York state serving the first year of a twenty three year sentence after being convicted of two sex crime charges involving two women.

The movie producer's history of sexual assault was brought to light by The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017, which kick-started the Me Too movement and led to a mass global reckoning in which victims spoke out against other powerful men and ousted them for their crimes.

Weinstein is due for an extradition hearing on December 11 to decide whether or not he will be brought back to Los Angeles to be arraigned on the new charges. He faces a maximum sentence of 140 years if he is convicted.

