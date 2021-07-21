His divorce from Georgina Chapman was finalized just days ago after a four-year battle, and now Harvey Weinstein is back in California to face another set of accusations. The disgraced ex-Hollywood producer was once a man who had the world at his fingertips, but now he has become a pariah. People Weinstein once called his famous friends have come forward by the dozens to share their stories, and the picture painted has not been favorable.

The 69-year-old former movie mogul was extradited today from New York to Los Angeles to face a series of sex crime charges and is reportedly being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.



Weinstein's spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, issued a statement about the extradition, saying that her client's legal team wasn't happy with the outcome after alleged negotiations with prosecutors failed.

"We are disappointed that the L.A. D.A. didn't wait for the judge's ruling, but we did expect this to happen at some point," the statement said. "We will be fighting so that Harvey can receive his needed medical care and of course, so that he can be treated fairly... Due process, presumption of innocence, and a fair trial are all still his right."

Harvey was previously convicted of sexual assault and rape last year and sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York. According to USA Today, his latest charges include "11 felony counts of sexual assault, including forcible rape, against five women in encounters at Beverly Hills hotels dating back to 2004."



