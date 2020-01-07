The sexual assault accusations against Harvey Weinstein fueled the fire under the #MeToo movement and led to crucial conversations about power dynamics in Hollywood and inappropriate behavior in the workplace. The world has been waiting to see whether Weinstein would be held criminally accountable for his alleged predatory acts. At his pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles today, prosecutors charged him with sex crimes involving two women.

The disgraced producer is being accused by two unnamed women of two separate incidents that occurred over the course of two days in 2013. The first woman claims she was sexually assaulted on February 18th of that year, when Weinstein allegedly forced his way into her hotel room and raped her. He allegedly assaulted another woman the following evening in a Beverly Hills hotel suite. Weinstein is facing felony counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint. He faces up to 28 years in prison if convicted of these charges.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” said L.A. DA Jackie Lacey in a statement. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.”

On Monday, Weinstein's trial for five sex crimes - including rape and predatory sexual assault - in New York City started as well. If convicted on predatory sexual assault charges alone, he could face life in prison.