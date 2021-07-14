Fashion designer Georgina Chapman married Weinstein in 2008, and the happy couple had two daughters, India, now age 10, and Dashiell, age 8, shortly after. When Weinstein’s victims began to come forward in 2017, Chapman immediately filed for divorce from the former film producer.

The couple reached a settlement in 2018, that included Weinstein give Chapman “$15 million to $20 million and give up custody of his kids” confirmed by a source of Page Six. The couple’s prenup also requires that Weinstein pay Chapman $300,000 in spousal support for each year of marriage, and after 10 years, that would increase to $400,000.

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman attend an event in 2017 - Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

As Weinstein’s string of public revelations about his sex crimes began to grow on a daily basis, Chapman understandably distanced herself from her husband as if the two were already divorced. Four years later, a judge finalized the two’s split final last week according to TMZ.

While the rapist is reportedly literally rotting in jail as he awaits further trail, his representative told TMZ, "Harvey's only thoughts are happiness for his family and the hope that his children are always cared for and happy. He loves them hopes that they know it, and that one day soon, he can be closer to them."

Chapman confirmed her relationship with actor Adrien Brody in 2020, after being spotted with her new beau on several occasions in 2019 by paps. Chapman showed off her new freedom with a bit of PDA at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet last week, sharing sweet kisses with Brody for all the photographers to capture.

Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody at the Cannes Film Festival, 2021 - Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

