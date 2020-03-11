Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Wants Jennifer Aniston Killed

Harvey Weinstein made a wild suggestion stating that Jennifer Aniston "should be killed" after learning that the National Enquirer was planning to report he sexually assaulted her. On Feb. 24, Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape and a felony sex crime. Since then, the former movie mogul has been rushed to the hospital suffering from chest pain, underwent heart surgery at Bellevue Hospital, and has been held captive in New York's infamous Riker's Island since his sentencing. Now, he's suggestively sending death threats to one of America's most cherished actresses in Jennifer Aniston in the midst of misery.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

According to Page Six, the National Enquirer revealed in an email that on multiple occasions, Weinstein directly assaulted the now 51-year-old actress. The email reads:

"Jennifer confided to a friend that during the production of the 2005 movie Derailed Weinstein sexually assaulted her by pressing up against her back in (sic) grabbing her buttocks." The email continues, "Through the years he would frequently stare at her cleavage/breast and move his mouth around making Jennifer uncomfortable. We also quote a source close to Jennifer who tells the Enquirer: ‘Harvey was infatuated with Jennifer Aniston — He had a massive crush on her and constantly talked about how hot she was.'"

Weinstein's publicist, Sallie Hofmeister, sent the convicted rapist the email to which 45 minutes after receiving he responded via his iPhone:



"Jen Aniston should be killed."

Originally the emails remained confidential via the Manhattan Supreme Court, but were released to the public following Weinstein's sentencing. Surprisingly, Aniston's representation has come forward and stated that the Enquirer's claims were "false." The former Friends actress publicist, Stephen Huvane wrote in a statement:

"Jennifer has never been harassed or assaulted by Harvey Weinstein."

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

However, Aniston called Weinstein "piggish" after their encounter during the Derailed (2005) movie premiere, in an exclusive interview with Variety. Aniston detailed the incident stating:

"I remember I was sitting at the dinner table with Clive (Owen), and our producers and a friend of mine was sitting with me,” she said. "And he literally came to the table and said to my friend: ‘Get up!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And so my friend got up and moved and Harvey sat down. It was just such a level of gross entitlement and piggish behavior."

While Harvey Weinstein is on Riker's Island admitting doing terrible, he still faces more sexual assault allegations in Los Angeles. Is Jennifer Aniston beautiful and worth lusting over? Yes. But, is she worth being obscenely creepy and rapey over? No. And that goes for anyone, male or female. Consent matters.