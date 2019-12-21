Harvey Weinstein recently reached a temporary settlement with his numerous accusers worth $25 million. After the news broke, the 67-year-old disgraced movie executive called himself the "forgotten man," trying to get credit for doing a lot for women in the film business. "I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first," he said.



While Harvey continues to try and big himself up and not focus on the horrible sexual assault he's committed, another woman has come forward with another accusation against his name dating back to when she was only 16-years-old. Kaja Sokola, who is now 33-years-old, says she came to America from Poland in 2002 to pursue modelling. Kaja met Harvey at an agency event and he invited her to lunch claiming he wanted to help her career but a car took Kaja to his home instead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kaja said Harvey "terrified and sexually abused her."

Harvey allegedly told a young Kaja that "she would have to be comfortable doing whatever the director told her to do — including losing her inhibitions and getting naked" telling her it was "normal." Harvey has yet to respond to the case but Kaja's attorneys are not backing down.

"While others may have decided to settle, albeit under some of the most offensive and one-sided terms, we hope that the filing of this complaint encourages other victims and the New York Attorney General to join us as we continue our efforts at holding Harvey Weinstein and his enablers accountable," they stated.