As reported by CNN, Harvard University is shutting down its campus as a precaution to keep their students and faculty safe from Coronavirus. Students are asked not to return to campus after their spring break in an attempt to "de-densify" the community. Harvard students have been given a 5-day window to move their belongings out of on-site residences and homes. The school has already begun transitioning into online lectures in order to avoid close-proximities within large groups. By March 23rd, students should expect their schooling to be online exclusively.

Several of the commanding powers at Harvard have supported that this is the best way to combat the health-challenges of Coronavirus. Students will be required to move out, courses will resume online, and any additional meetings will be held virtually.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

"The goal of these changes is to minimize the need to gather in large groups and spend prolonged time in close proximity with each other in spaces such as classrooms, dining halls, and residential buildings," Harvard President, Lawrence Bacow, said in a statement.

In speaking directly to his students Bacow said, "I know it will be difficult to leave your friends and your classrooms. We are doing this not just to protect you but also to protect other members of our community who may be more vulnerable to this disease than you are". Harvard assures that these drastic decisions were made with the public's best interest in mind.