Daniel Craig has helmed the role of James Bond for 13 years now, having made his debut in 2006's Casino Royale, but recently, he's announced the upcoming No Time to Die will be his last appearance as agent 007. As for who will handle the role afterward, it's is still up in the air. Fans have suggested Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and more, but now Harry Styles claims he wants in.

“Yeah, I mean, who wouldn’t [want to be Bond]?" Styles told Hits Radio this week. "I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit, right?”

While Styles is best known for his musical career, he's shown he has serious talent as an actor. He received ample praise for his role in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Lee Smith, the editor of both Dunkirk and Spectre, commented on Styles as Bond back in 2018 saying, “Harry could do it. If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it,” he said. “Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera. You would have thought you were dealing with a guy with many years of experience. You would never know that [Dunkirk] was his first film. I didn’t know who Harry was.”