It isn't difficult to find photos and videos taken by fans who attend a Harry Styles live show. The former One Direction star has been living his best life as one of the most celebrated stars of this generation, and social media is swimming with front row looks of Styles as he interacts with the crowd, often reading off handwritten signs that range from heartwarming to outrageous.

While there aren't many complaints about crowd control issues at Styles's shows, a fan has reportedly filed a lawsuit against The Forum in Los Angeles after attending a concert there back in December 2019.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

According to TMZ, a woman claims she attended the Fine Line album release event at the venue when, according to her, the crowd surged as fans attempted to get closer to the stage. The alleged victim alleges that she was knocked to the ground and crushed, "causing serious injury." The lawsuit reportedly adds that the woman accuses The Forum of failing "to provide sufficient seating, lighting, security, supervision and crowd control that night."

Although Styles isn't named as a plaintiff in the suit, the woman has included The Forum as wells Stubhub, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster. It is unclear how much she is suing for, but TMZ reports she is seeking a financial judgment after "claiming her alleged injuries are chronic and debilitating and are diminishing her quality of life."

When the outlet reached out to The Forum about the incident, they reportedly had no comment.

[via]