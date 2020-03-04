On Valentine's Day, Harry Styles was confronted by muggers near a bar in Spaniards Road, Hampstead in London. Initially reports about the incident were rather vague as to what went down between the former One Direction singer and the would-be thieves. During his recent visit to The Howard Stern Show, Harry detailed what happened, including sprinting from his assailants in a fast getaway.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"I was walking home from a friend’s house. I’m five minutes from home, and I see this group of guys who all got their hoods up and their faces covered and stuff and I was like, 'That’s a bit weird,'" the singer said. "The guys cross the road and I'm like, 'That's weird.' Then, I'm walking up and hear the shuffling of feet, trying to catch up to me. So I cross the street, and they cross the street."

Harry knew he was in trouble at that point. "Oh f*cks sake, I think I'm about to get robbed," he said he thought at the time. The group of people recognized him and first offered him weed. After turning them down, he was quickly surrounded. He turned over his cash, but when the men noticed that he had his headphones, they wanted to know if they were plugged into his phone.

"I pull out my phone and I'm thinking, 'OK, this is really annoying, but I'll wipe it and get a new phone," Harry recalled. "And then the guy's like, 'Unlock your phone,' and the other one pulls his shirt up and he's got a knife sticking in his pants. I just said, 'I'm sorry mate, I can't. I can't unlock my phone.' And the guy's like, 'You got 10 seconds,' and he starts counting them down and I'm like, 'F*ck, am I going to unlock my phone?"

Instead, Harry told Howard Stern that he seized an "opportunity" after he saw cars approaching. He ran into the street and tried to get their attention but that didn't work. So, instead, he just took off as quickly as he could "toward the little village area near where I live." He added, "I guess because they had some cash and stuff they ended up just turning around." The incident hasn't kept the singer from walking around his neighborhood at night. Watch Harry Styles on The Howard Stern Show below.