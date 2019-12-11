Harry Styles is releasing his sophomore solo album, Fine Line, on Friday, which means PROMO RUN. The former One Direction member usually stays out of the public eye, but album season has him popping up everywhere. Last night, he appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden to play a disturbing game with his old flame, Kendall Jenner.

The game, called "Spill Your Guts", involved the two asking each other uncomfortable questions - which they had not previously seen - and being forced to eat vile dishes if they chose not to provide answers. On the table, there was a feast of bug trifle, jellyfish, giant water scorpion, 1,000 year old eggnog, cow blood, pork tongue jelly, cod sperm, salmon smoothie and bull penis.

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images

Styles was the first one to cop out after being asked to reveal which songs on his previous self-titled record were about Jenner. The price he paid for his silence: eating cod sperm. The game's organizers did their best stump Jenner because she was asked to rank her siblings' parenting skills, expose a celebrity who slid in her DMs and name the cruelest model. The last two questions got her to drink salmon smoothie and take a bite of bull penis.

Watch the vicious quiz below.