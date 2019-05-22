Vans is heading to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their next sneaker collaboration.

Official images of Vans' upcoming Harry Potter collection surfaced today, showcasing special edition sneakers designed for each of the four Hogwarts Houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. The collection consists of a Vans SK8-Hi for Gryffindor, a checkered Vans Authentic decked out in Ravenclaw's colors, a Hufflepuff Vans Slip-On and a snakeskin Vans Era for Slytherin supporters.

In addition to the Hogwarts house-themed sneakers, Vans will reportedly release other sneakers inspired by key elements of the Harry Potter series including a "Golden Snitch" colorway, a Slip-On resembling the Marauder's Map, and a Vans Era smothered in headlines from the Daily Prophet newspaper.

Release details have not yet been announced, but you can get a glimpse at what's to come via the images provided below.

