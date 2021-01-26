"Potterheads" may finally be getting a TV series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a live-action series of the beloved movie franchise is reportedly in "early development" at HBO MAX. Sources tell THR, executives of the streaming service are talking to suitable writers for the series. Discussions of the series revolve around the ability to bring the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to TV screens.

There are currently no writers or other talents said to be connected to the supposed series or deals being made for the series. A representative for HBO MAX and Warner Bros., the studio denied the development of a Harry Potter series. In a statement to THR it was made clear, "There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform."

Expanding the Potter franchise is a major priority for HBO MAX and Warner Bros.

The last film in the original franchise ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. A spin-off and prequel to the series was made in 2016 with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The sequel to this movie is set to be released in 2022 after being delayed.

Author of the Harry Potter book series, JK Rowling, has recently been under fire for her transphobic views. Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, spoke out against these comments with The Trevor Project.

In his statement speaking out against JK Rowling Radcliffe said, "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

