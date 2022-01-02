HBO Max continues to impress us with its endless roll-out of content. Most recently, the streamer premiered a Harry Potter reunion that has spent New Years Day captivating fans of the beloved franchise as they watch Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and other cast favourites reunite on their small screen.

The stars got together in honour of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which was released back in 2001, with producers decorating the set to look as though they had actually returned to Hogwarts. As PEOPLE reports, everything from on-set crushes to behind-the-scenes details about casting and filming were discussed.

From the sounds of things, the nostalgia of the reunion special has put a large number of people in their feelings as they transport back to their childhoods when they were first introduced to Potter and his wizard friends.

"Harry Potter reunion. Laughed at the interview with [JK] Rowling that was labelled 'interviewed in 2019' in order to reassure viewers that she was not involved recently. Cried during the in memorium," one person wrote, drawing attention to the series author's problematic comments that have caused many involved with the films to distance themselves from her.

Others found it hard to watch seeing as so many of the original stars have passed away in the 20 years since the first film hit theatres, including Richard Griffiths (Vernon Dursley), Richard Harris (Albus Dumbledore), Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy), Alan Rickman (Severus Snape), and Robert Hardy (Cornelius Fudge), among others.

