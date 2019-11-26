A mysterious death has stunned Hollywood after it was revealed that Harry Morton, founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain and owner of Los Angeles's famous Viper Room, had passed away. The 38-year-old multi-million dollar businessman was a staple in celebrity circles and boasted a bevy of famous girlfriends including Lindsay Lohan. He was also linked to being romantically involved with others like Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and even Jennifer Aniston.



David Livingston/Getty Images

According to reports, Morton was found at his home by his brother, Matthew Morton. A representative for Pink Taco shared a statement to PEOPLE from the company that reads: "We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco. Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Lohan shared a photo of herself with Morton on Instagram with a brief caption that said, "Best friends. Best life." E! reported on Monday that Morton's autopsy has been performed, however, his cause of death has not been confirmed until a formal investigation into his death has been completed.