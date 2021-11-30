After collaborating with Benny the Butcher on The Plugs I Met 2, Curren$y on Regatta, and French Montana on "Tonight Only" from his most recent album They Got Amnesia, Brooklyn producer Harry Fraud is back to announce another collaborative project to round out the of the year.

Taking to both Twitter and Instagram, Fraud announced an upcoming collaboration EP between he and the late Lil Peep. Reportedly recorded between December 2016 and January 2017, when Peep was in New York, the EP is titled High Fashion, and will be released this Friday, December 3.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Along with the High Fashion announcement, Fraud shared a text conversation between he and the "Benz Truck" rapper from 2017.

While the majority of the conversation consists of Fraud and Peep figuring out a time to get into the studio, the last exchange between the two is a window into what High Fashion will potentially sound like.

"DAAAAAAAAAMN THIS SHIT IS SO AMAZING," Fraud texted Peep. "OH MY FUXKING GODDDDD."

"bro it's crazy u can't put that in a box U snapped," Peep responded.

"We're pushing the boundaries and it sounds god level," Fraud finished. "This is unstoppable music."

Before his tragic death in November, 2017, Lil Peep was establishing himself as one of the premier talents of his generation, and with his willingness and ability to shift between sounds and aesthetics, it is almost certain that a producer like Harry Fraud pulled something magic out of him. Despite the nearly five-year gap between when the EP was recorded and its December 3, 2021 release date, both Peep and Fraud make timeless music, and High Fashion has the potential to be something special.

Keep an eye out for High Fashion when it drops this Friday and let us know what you think of a Harry Fraud x Lil Peep EP down in the comments.