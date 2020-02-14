Black History Month always sparks tributes from companies looking to honor black historical figures who have helped change the course of history. OneUnited Bank shared that they've decided to highlight the accomplishments of Harriet Tubman by featuring new artwork of the former slave and abolitionist on their bank card—an image that shows Tubman crossing her arms in front of her chest a la Black Panther's Wakanda.



Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images

OneUnited Bank, the largest black-owned bank in the United States, wrote on their website, "Harriet Tubman not only escaped slavery, she made nineteen missions to bring 300 others, including family and friends, to freedom, served in the Union Army and was an activist for women’s voting rights. With her impact on American history, she deserves to be on the $20 bill. The Harriet Tubman Visa Debit Card is the first limited edition card offered by OneUnited Bank. The limited-edition card will only be available in 2020. Anyone who obtains the limited-edition Harriet Tubman Card in 2020 can carry the card design for life."

While the gesture is admirable, it wasn't as well-received online as the company expected. There were some people who seemed excited to own a Tubman-faced debit card, but the overall consensus was that it was somehow disrespectful to the leader's memory. Check out the bank card below and read through a few reactions. Are people over-reacting?